Lab-grown meat: Could it help to tackle climate change?
Singapore became the first country to allow the sale of lab-grown meat in December 2020.
BBC Minute takes a look at what lab-grown meat is and whether it could help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the future.
Producer: Mora Morrison
