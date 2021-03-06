Perseverance rover goes for a short drive
The US space agency's Perseverance rover has wiggled its wheels and undertaken its first Martian drive. It didn't move far - just 6.5m (21ft) in total, but Nasa's deputy project scientist Katie Stack Morgan said it was a significant moment. The four images in this sequence show the end part of the drive, as the rover reverses a short way.
Read more: Perseverance rover begins its exploration of Mars
