Fireball fragments recovered in Gloucestershire

Several rocky fragments have been recovered from the fireball that lit up the sky above southern England just over a week ago.

They came down in the Winchcombe area of Gloucestershire.

A householder first alerted experts after noticing a pile of charred stone on his driveway.

This video of the fireball captured on Sunday 28 February by specialist meteor cameras (courtesy of Richard Fleet) is followed by movies from CCTV installations.

