Winchcombe meteorite: 'My legs went wobbly'

Several rocky fragments have been recovered from the fireball that lit up the sky above southern England just over a week ago.

They came down in the Winchcombe area of Gloucestershire.

A householder first alerted experts after noticing a pile of charred stone on his driveway.

Open University scientist Richard Greenwood describes what he saw when he went to confirm the discovery.

