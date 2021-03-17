Polarstern research ship investigates mega-iceberg
When the giant iceberg A74 calved from Antarctica's Brunt Ice Shelf, it exposed seafloor that had been covered over for five decades. The German research vessel Polarstern managed to get between the berg and the ice shelf to image the animals living on the seabed. This drone footage shows Polarstern in the narrow gap between A74 and the Brunt.
Image courtesy of the Alfred Wegener Institute
