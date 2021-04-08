As the world begins to move away from petrol and diesel-power cars, there are questions over how the metals needed for batteries in electric vehicles will be sourced.

One possibility is to mine the deep ocean floor. A number of companies are lining up to exploit the minerals found there, but campaigners warn it could have a disastrous impact on the marine environment.

The BBC's Chief Environment correspondent, Justin Rowlatt, reports.

Filming: Sam Farmar

Edited by : Emily Brooks