From 12 April people in England will be able to visit shops, gyms and hairdressers, as well as the outdoor spaces of pubs and restaurants.

So with the next stages of lockdown easing on the horizon, how can you keep yourself and others safe from transmitting coronavirus in these new locations?

The BBC’s science editor David Shukman explains the risks and what to look out for.

