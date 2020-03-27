Saving green turtles... by cooling their eggs

The future of Australia's green turtles is under threat by climate change - but not how you might think.

Warmer sand temperatures are leading to way more females being hatched than males.

Ade Adepitan travels to breeding spot Heron Island, in the Great Barrier Reef, to find out how conservationists are helping to save the reptiles.

UK viewers can watch Climate Change: Ade on the Frontline on BBC Two at 20:00 BST on Sunday 11 April, or on BBC iPlayer afterwards.