The Bafta-winning Netflix documentary My Octopus Teacher focuses on a film-maker who befriends an octopus.

But the unsung star of the show is actually the kelp forest off the coast of Cape Town that he dives in – one of the world’s richest ecosystems.

The makers of the documentary are part of a campaign to preserve the underwater forest. BBC Africa Correspondent Andrew Harding went to meet them.

Producer: Becky Lipscombe

Filming and editing: Christian Parkinson

Underwater cinematographer: Jason Boswell