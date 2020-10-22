Brazil's environmental police force, IBAMA, is facing new challenges due to government policy changes, an anonymous senior officer has told the BBC.

Cuts to government funding and equipment from abroad, as well as the coronavirus pandemic and rioting have left the authority with little resources to protect the Amazon from illegal logging and mining.

The BBC's Chief Environment Correspondent Justin Rowlatt investigates.

