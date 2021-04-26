Ingenuity Mars helicopter makes third successful flight

The US space agency's Ingenuity Mars helicopter has now made its third successful flight on the Red Planet.

On Sunday, the little chopper rose to a height of 5m before speeding off laterally for 50m - half the length of a football field. Ingenuity then came back to its take-off spot, for a total flight time of 80 seconds. This video, acquired by the Perseverance rover, shows the drone rise from the ground and move right, out of view and then return to land.

