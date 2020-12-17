Trees planted by hospital treating Covid patients

NHS workers at Wales’ largest hospital are creating a woodland to offset the carbon emissions and waste that came from the machines needed to treat patients with Covid-19.

Staff on the critical care unit at the University of Hospital of Wales say they hope their woodland in Crickhowell, north of the city, inspires other hospital trusts and industries to do the same.

The woodland will be given a welsh name and should be open to the public later this year.

Video Journalist: Laura Foster