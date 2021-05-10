Deepest parts of Earth's oceans mapped in detail

Scientists say we now have the most precise information yet on the deepest points in each of Earth's five oceans.

The key locations where the seafloor bottoms out in the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian, Arctic and Southern oceans were mapped by the Five Deeps Expedition. These places include the Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench in the western Pacific which has a depth of 10,924m (6.8 miles).

This video shows some of the life that exists in this extreme pressure environment. A fish is seen approaching some bait.

Courtesy of Caladan Oceanic LLC