Discovering over 100 new mountains under water

The project to map the deepest places in Earth's five oceans discovered new features on the seafloor. The Five Deeps Expedition was the first to map the South Sandwich Trench to a high, modern standard. In the process, it found over 100 new seamounts, says team-member Dr Heather Stewart from the British Geological Survey.

Image courtesy of Caladan Oceanic LLC

