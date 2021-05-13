A rare meteorite has gone on display at the Natural History Museum, months after fragments of it were found in a driveway in Winchcombe, Gloucestershire.

The example of carbonaceous chondrite is the first of its kind to have been found in the UK after it landed on 28 February 2021.

Scientists have traced its origins to the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter and say the organic matter it contains could hold information on the evolution of our solar system.