Experts are warning that more people could experience mental health problems due to climate change.

Research shows that extreme weather events like floods and typhoons, made more likely by climate change, can cause Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and depression.

Mitzi Jonelle Tan, who lives in the Philippines, has experienced numerous typhoons. She told BBC Minute’s Olivia Le Poidevin how, what she describes as "climate trauma" has impacted her.