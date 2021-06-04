Nasa has said it will send two missions to Venus at the end of the decade in order to examine the planet’s atmosphere and geological features.

Dhara Patel, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich told BBC World News on Thursday that the missions could shed light on why Venus, which had very similar features to Earth, was also now very different.

“With this idea that Venus potentially was a more hospitable and friendly environment in the past and has now developed into this inferno world… it begins to shed a little bit of light on perhaps what the Earth might endure in the future,” she said.