'Difficult' to pin Chamoli disaster to climate change

Scientists have detailed February’s catastrophic rock and ice slide in the Indian Himalaya that claimed 200 lives. The disaster was initiated close to the top of the 6km-high Ronti Peak in the Chamoli district of the state of Uttarakhand. The team calculates almost 27 million cubic meters of material fell into the valley below. Lead author Dr Dan Shugar, from the University of Calgary, Canada, discussed the event with BBC Science In Action presenter Roland Pease.