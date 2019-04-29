Growing up in Vietnam, Thai witnessed a mother and baby pangolin being caught and killed by neighbours in his village.

Since then he has dedicated his life to stopping poaching and educating the Vietnamese public about the importance of pangolin conservation.

His partnerships with the government, scientists, veterinarians and fellow activists has meant that over 1,500 pangolins have been rescued since he founded Save Vietnam's Wildlife in 2014.

Video produced by Daniel South, Huong Ly and Jasmin Souesi