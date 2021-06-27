The moment China's Zhurong robot landed on Mars

China has released videos of its Zhurong robot landing on the Red Planet and moving around. Some preview stills of the landing on 14 May were handed out last week. But in this movie we see the parachute system inflate in the rarefied Martian atmosphere. We also see Zhurong and its landing platform drop away from the "backshell" of their entry capsule; and finally a look-down camera captures the moment of touchdown as the platform's braking rocket motor blasts the surface clear of dust.

