The young climate scientists who want their voice heard
Thousands of young people across the UK are joining a mission to understand and help solve the environmental crisis facing their generation.
In a mission led by the UK’s Royal Society, school children as young as five are taking on their own climate and environmental research projects.
They plan to take their findings - and their messages - to the politicians who will be representing them at the critical climate talks later this year.
Reporting: Victoria Gill
Camera and editing: Rob Wood
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Science & Environment