The new surgical tool inspired by a wasp
Scientists in the Netherlands have mimicked the way parasitoid wasps lay eggs to design a new tool for keyhole surgery. Currently tools used in these procedures are prone to clogging because they use suction. The new device avoids this by using friction.
The team, at Delft University of Technology, have a working prototype and hope the tool will be ready within a few years.
Voice: Patrick Aryee
Digital producers: Christopher Brooks and Jennifer Green
Animator: Jules Bartl
With thanks to Aimée Sakes, TUDelft and Andrew Forbes, University of Iowa
