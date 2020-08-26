A team of scientists from the Natural History Museum has found tens of thousands of fossils during a three-day excavation at what’s been described as one of the most important Jurassic sites ever found in the UK.

The fossils, thought to be from around 167 million years ago, were originally uncovered by two hobby palaeontologists studying old research papers during lockdown.

The secret Cotswolds site was once near a delta into a shallow tropical sea, hosting ancient marine wildlife until an underwater mudslide covered the area, preserving them forever.

Now the finds will be prepped and studied, with some being added to the Natural History Museum’s collection.