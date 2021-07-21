Couple make sensational lockdown fossil find

It was while being cooped up during Covid lockdown that Sally and Neville Hollingworth pondered where they should next look for fossils. They're both keen amateur palaeontologists. Geological research papers and some investigations on Google Earth eventually led them to a quarry that scientists now say is a stunning example of a preserved Jurassic seafloor. Sally and Neville describe in this interview how they made the discovery of a lifetime.

