Is there a future for Africa's lions?

Lion populations have declined across much of Africa. Could a focus on community-led conservation help reverse this trend?

One of the women leading this approach is biologist Dr Moreangels Mbizah. She explains the benefit of having local people at the forefront of the conservation effort.

Video by Jennifer Green

