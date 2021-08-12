BBC News

Uyghur Muslims in London campaign for relatives in China

The British government says it’s seriously concerned about the human rights situation in north-west China after allegations of abuse against Uyghur Muslims. The Chinese authorities have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Dilnaz is a teenage campaigner, and a Uyghur Muslim herself. BBC community affairs correspondent Adina Campbell met her, and her father who fled China after he was imprisoned.

