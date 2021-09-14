The depth of anxiety many young people feel about climate change is illustrated by a global survey.

Its lead author, Caroline Hickman, from Bath University, told BBC World News half of young people feared humanity was doomed.

"What was news to us was the scale of that fear - two-thirds feeling sad, afraid and anxious and a half feeling angry, powerless, helpless and guilty and ashamed. So what was really impressive for us was the scale of this data," she said.