Landsat-9: Key Earth observing spacecraft set to launch

What is arguably the world's most important satellite will go into orbit on Monday from California.

Landsat-9 is the continuation of a series of Earth-observing spacecraft stretching back almost 50 years.

No other remote-sensing system has kept a longer, continuous record of the changing state of our planet.

Landsat-9 will be sent up on an Atlas rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Science & Environment