Landsat-9: Key Earth observing spacecraft set to launch
What is arguably the world's most important satellite will go into orbit on Monday from California.
Landsat-9 is the continuation of a series of Earth-observing spacecraft stretching back almost 50 years.
No other remote-sensing system has kept a longer, continuous record of the changing state of our planet.
Landsat-9 will be sent up on an Atlas rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base.
