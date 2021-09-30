The pre-COP26 meeting is taking place in Milan where climate ministers are discussing key issues that will be addressed at the upcoming UN conference COP26.

At the Youth4Climate conference, which finished on Thursday and was also in Milan, climate activist Greta Thunberg spoke of the “empty words and promises” of politicians, but also urged people not to give up hope.

The UN high-level climate action champion of the UK for COP26, Nigel Topping, told BBC World News that while the world was not taking action at as sufficient pace, the transition was speeding up.

“The question is, do we have the political will to do it fast enough given the very limited time we've got left,” he said.