William Shatner has become the oldest person to go into space, as he blasted off aboard the Blue Origin capsule.

After landing, the Star Trek actor said tearfully that the experience had been "unbelievable".

"Everybody in the world needs to do this," he said.

Three other individuals shared his journey on the rocket system, which was developed by Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos.

