Hot invention: Teen's solar-powered ironing cart

Ironing vendors are common across India. The irons are heated using charcoal, a fuel that contributes to air pollution. But Vinisha Umashankar, a 14-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu, has found a clean solution.

Vinisha's ironing cart is powered by solar energy, which can be stored in batteries and used during the night. Her invention has been nominated for this year's Earthshot Prize.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.