Sir David Attenborough has urged developed nations to "take moral responsibility" for climate change as the world meets for COP26, the UN climate summit, in Glasgow in November.

He talked with BBC Science Editor David Shukman on the set of his new documentary series, The Green Planet, which uses time-lapse to capture the world of plants up close.

The Green Planet will premiere in Glasgow for COP26, and airs next year on BBC One.

More on the climate summit

The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.