Dinosaur tells UN: Don't choose extinction

A CGI dinosaur rampaging through the aisles at the United Nations General Assembly is raising awareness of climate issues in new UN film.

Voiced by actor Jack Black, Frankie the Dino tells the assembly that it's time to "stop making excuses, and start making changes".

The short film is part of the UN Development Programme's new Don't Choose Extinction campaign, launched ahead of the COP26 conference in Glasgow. It aims to highlight the impact that fossil fuel subsidies have towards climate change.

