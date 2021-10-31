Climate change activist Greta Thunberg has been highly critical of global leaders over their action to limit global warming.

But speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr ahead of the COP26 climate summit, she said she was still hopeful - but that "massive changes" were needed.

More on climate summit:

The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.