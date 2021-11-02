Thousands of scientists, leaders, delegates and journalists from all over the world have converged on Glasgow for the next two weeks for COP26, the UN climate summit.

Their discussions on climate change and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions will take place behind closed doors in Glasgow's SEC Centre.

The BBC's Science Editor David Shukman went to take a look.

More on the climate summit:

The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.