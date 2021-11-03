This inflatable playground on display at COP26 removes carbon and particulate matter from the air and releases oxygen in its place.

It's hoped the technology could transform architecture in the future, and have uses in different settings.

But how does it work?

Watch BBC health, science and environment reporter Laura Foster find out, with help from children from Eastbank Primary.

More on the climate summit:

The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.