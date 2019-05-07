The space telescopes inspired by lobsters

X-ray space telescopes can be used to study big events like the formation of black holes.

But, until recently, their field of vision has been relatively narrow – making it difficult to capture this unexpected activity.

By mimicking the way lobsters’ eyes work, scientists around the world have designed new telescopes that can survey much larger areas.

Voice: Patrick Aryee

Producer: Jennifer Green

Animator: Jules Bartl

With thanks to Dr Adrian Martindale, Dr Steven Sembay and Prof Paul O'Brien from the University of Leicester, Prof Jelle Atema from Boston University and Richard J. King.