COP26 has come to an end in Glasgow after two weeks of meetings on climate change and the environment and with a deal on the table.

Around 40,000 people from around the world are estimated to have attended the UN's climate summit which attracted days of protests across Glasgow, as well as multiple celebrity appearances.

Here are some of the stand out moments.

More on the climate summit:

The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.