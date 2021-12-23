Building the world's oldest family tree

Scientists have compiled the world's oldest family tree from human bones interred at a 5,700-year-old tomb in the Cotswolds, UK.

Analysis of DNA from the tomb's occupants revealed the people buried there were from five continuous generations of one extended family.

Most of those found in the tomb were descended from four women who all had children with the same man.

But people were buried in different parts of the tomb based on the first-generation mother they were descended from.

Here, Professor David Reich from Harvard Medical School in Boston explained how they carried out the work.