The teens suing 33 countries over climate change

A group of children in Portugal are using human rights law to force European politicians to tackle climate change.

After seeing the damage caused by wildfires in their home country of Portugal, André Oliviera, his sister Sofia and their friends are determined to make sure that leaders who pledged to reduce harmful emissions are forced to act.

Filmed and edited by Maarten Willems.

Produced by Kate Vandy

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android