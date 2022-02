Chester Zoo is embarking on a world-first trial of a vaccine that could save the lives of young elephants.

It’s designed to protect the animals from a common and very dangerous virus called elephant endotheliotropic herpes virus.

The disease is responsible for more than half of the deaths of Asian elephants in zoos and is a significant threat to elephants in the wild.

Story by Victoria Gill

Filmed and edited by Brijesh Patel