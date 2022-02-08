The device that helped a paralysed man become a dad

David M’zee was 22 when an injury damaged his spine, leaving him paralysed 12 years ago. In 2017, an electrical implant to his spine enabled him to stand and walk slowly by boosting the nerve signals to his legs.

He uses the device for short periods to exercise his muscles and practise walking, and says that even when it’s not turned on, it’s brought such an improvement to his health that he’s been able to have a child.

Reporter: BBC Science Correspondent Pallab Ghosh Producer: Emily Selvadurai Camera: Julius Peacock Editor: Aisha Doherty

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.