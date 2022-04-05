Saving our town by playing Minecraft

The Environment Agency is running a pilot scheme in Preston to see how video games can help raise awareness and find solutions to problem flooding.

Pupils at Archbishop Temple Church of England High School have been testing specially themed Minecraft mini-games built to replicate their local flood defences. If the scheme is successful then other similar projects could be made in other parts of England.

