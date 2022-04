Rachel Hurst is a student at the University of East Anglia helping other students to address their climate anxieties through on-campus climate cafes.

It’s part of a new programme created by the university and mental health charity Norfolk and Waveney Mind, who saw young people worried about climate change using their services.

A recent global survey has found 39% of UK students see climate change as one of the top issues for their generation.

Read the full article here.