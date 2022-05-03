Rocket Lab catches a booster returning from space

The US-New Zealand Rocket Lab company has taken a big step forward in its quest to re-use its launch vehicles by catching one as it fell back to Earth. A helicopter grabbed the booster in mid-air as it parachuted back towards the Pacific Ocean after a mission to orbit 34 satellites. The pilots weren't entirely happy with how the rocket stage felt slung beneath them and released it for a splashdown. Nonetheless, company CEO Peter Beck lauded his team's efforts.

This video, courtesy of Rocket Lab, recounts the highlights from the mission.