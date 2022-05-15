Tonga eruption was 'biggest atmospheric explosion'

The eruption of the Tonga volcano in January has been confirmed as the biggest explosion ever recorded in the atmosphere by modern instrumentation.

It was far bigger than any 20th Century volcanic event, or indeed any atom bomb test conducted after WWII. The assessment comes in a pair of scholarly papers in the journal Science that have reviewed all the data.

This video shows the propagation of so-called Lamb waves, which are energetic waves in the air that propagate at the speed of sound along a path guided by the surface of the planet.

This video is looped three times.