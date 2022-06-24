WWII navy ship surveyed at record depth

Explorers have found the deepest shipwreck ever identified, a US navy destroyer escort sunk during WWII. The USS Samuel B Roberts went down during the Battle Off Samar in the Philippine Sea in October 1944. It lies in 6,895m (4.28 miles) of water. Texan multi-millionaire and adventurer Victor Vescovo, who owns a deep-diving submersible, discovered the "Sammy B" battered but largely intact.

Video courtesy of Caladan Oceanic and EYOS

