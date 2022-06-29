Why the world needs to do more to protect its oceans

A UN conference that could result in progress towards a treaty to protect the world’s oceans is starting in Portugal this week.

Oceans cover more than 70% of our planet. They provide around half of the world’s oxygen and absorb more CO2 than the Earth’s atmosphere.

At the same time they are facing threats from global warming, overfishing and plastic pollution.

It’s argued that large expanses of the ocean should be protected from human activity to allow them to regenerate.

