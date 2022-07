A new species of giant water lily has been discovered by scientists - and it’s been hiding in plain sight for 177 years.

The huge plant had been in the archives of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew - and was growing in a number of aquatic collections - but it was mistakenly identified as another species.

It also holds the record as the largest water lily, with leaves growing more than 3m (10ft) wide.

Picture credit: Lucy Smith