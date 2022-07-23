Sound recordings from space used in Jodrell Bank show

The UK's largest radio telescope - the Lovell telescope at Jodrell Bank in Cheshire - is being turned into a light and sound show.

For the first time since 2019, at the Bluedot festival, the giant radio telescope will take centre stage.

Images from space, including some stunning pictures from Nasa's James Webb Space Telescope will be beamed on to its 249ft (76m) dish.

Astrophysicist and co-founder of the festival, Prof Tim O’Brien takes us on a brief tour of the cosmic composition, including how he turned the Milky Way into sound.